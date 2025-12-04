We Know What Ski Resort Opens First in Washington State

My wife is an avid skier, and it's getting to that time of year where she anticipates the opening of some of her favorite ski lodges.

Mission Ridge Leads the Charge — First Washington Resort to Open for Winter 2025

Some of her favorites around the Tri-Cities include White Pass and Ski Bluewood.

As the 2025/2026 ski season gets underway, one ski lodge in Washington State is getting ready to open, and that's Mission Ridge.

In a posting on their website, Mission Ridge kicked off their opening today, on December 4th.

Here's what they wrote:

To start the season, we will have a limited opening on Chair 1, Chair 2, and the Pika Peak Rope Tow, which will operate from 9am to 4pm on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. Terrain will be limited to Sunspot, Tumwater, Mimi, and the Pika Peak learning area.

Mission Ridge First to Drop Powder: Washington’s 2025–26 Ski Season Begins

So it's a soft opening, but if you want to hit the powder, that's a great option for you.

What about some other ski areas?

Stevens Pass and Crystal Mountain have not confirmed opening dates yet, and Stevens Pass officially postponed its planned opening because of insufficient snow.

Right now, White Pass has posted on their Facebook and is awaiting to see if they will do a soft opening over the next few days. At this writing, White Pass is closed, but that could change due to new conditions.