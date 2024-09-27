"Smiling" Elk Seems Happy After Capture at Goodwill in Pasco WA

I'm sure a bull elk roaming a Pasco Washington Goodwill was quite a sight for shoppers last Sunday.



How Did A Bull Elk Wander Into Pasco's Goodwill Parking Lot Is Anyone's Guess

Luckily the elk wasn't there long as the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Department was able to capture the lost elk before anything happened. As I looked at the picture of the captured elk, I could swear it was smiling back at me.

credit: WDFW credit: WDFW loading...

Here's how the "smiling" elk came to be captured according to a posting by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife:

WDFW Police received reports of a bull elk in the town of Pasco. The elk was spotted at a Goodwill parking lot around 8 am last Sunday. Whether the elk took a wrong turn or just wanted to do some thrifting is still unclear.

One of the reporting parties stated that the elk had then fled to a nearby vineyard next to a highway. There were concerns both for the public’s safety as well as the elk’s safety.

When fish and wildlife officers arrived they determined that due to the proximity to the freeway, the best course of action would be to immobilize the animal and relocate it out of the city limits.

Officers safely darted and immobilized the bull elk to relocate. Its antlers were removed to prevent possible injury to the animal during transport. The bull was safely relocated to a wildlife refuge.

The elk is off to greener pastures but it does seem quite happy and proud of itself after a fun romp in the Pasco Goodwill parking lot.

