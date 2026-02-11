I can't believe it's already that time of year. Daylight Saving Time is about to begin...again.

More Daylight Tonight: DST Begins in Washington State

Back in 2019, Washingtonians voted to end Daylight Saving Time. As we enter 2026, guess what we still have to do?

Washington’s Clocks Jump Ahead for Daylight Saving Time on March 8

That's right, we still have to spring forward as Daylight Saving Time is set to begin in Washington State on March 8th.

You'd think we could be like Arizona and Hawaii, which don't observe DST, but here we are again at the same spot.

Oddly, a simple slamming of a gavel should change the law, but only Congress can approve the change, and for some reason, they seem to have better things to do with their time.

Some say it's time for Daylight Saving to go away, but there are some who believe that it still matters.

As we get closer to March 8th, don't forget to spring forward, and then we'll ponder again for another 6-8 months if we'll always have Daylight Saving Time in Washington State.

It's an interesting debate that rages on year after year.