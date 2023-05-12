It’s Wildflower Season in Eastern WA!

In case you hadn't noticed, springtime is well underway here in Eastern Washington!...and all over the Northern Hemisphere for that matter I suppose ;-)

And as the height of the spring season arrives, the backdrop of our region's plains, hills, and mountains begin to checker with a wide variety of colors thanks to an incredible assortment of wildflowers!

You don't have to go too far to enjoy this colossal spectrum either, since so many of the types that can be found in our neck of the woods take up residence in a wide array of landscapes.

Some of my favorite places to find them, however, are along the many state highways and county roads throughout North Central Washington.

The Waterville Plateau is definitely one place where this rainbow of petal power makes a dazzling display! Just take a leisurely cruise on Badger Mountain Road, Bridgeport Hill Road or A Road Northwest on Dyer Hill and you'll instantly see exactly what I'm talking about, since these locations all feature an abundance of spectacular wild flora.

Further north, you can check out State Route 153, Conconully Road, and Chesaw and Molson Roads in Okanogan County for more breathtaking blooms!

And my absolute favorite spot for wildflower watching in the entire state, let alone its Eastern half, is in Asotin County south of Clarkston. State Route 129 to and beyond the Oregon border (which becomes State Highway 3 in the Beaver State) is like a never-ending delicate fireworks display swaying in the breeze! And the hill country just to the west of this spot in neighboring Garfield County also has an unbelievable bounty of wild-growing blossoms too!

Now in case you head out in search of wildflowers here in Eastern Washington and would like to know what some of their names are, no problem! I've provided you with a handy list featuring some of my favorite stunners below in this article.

Have fun! And remember to give thanks to whatever it is you believe made such a splendid display possible for us to enjoy while you're out there :-)

CALIFORNIA POPPY

CALIFORNIA POPPY

CLARKIA

CLARKIA

ARROWLEAF BALSAMROOT

ARROWLEAF BALSAMROOT

CONEFLOWER

CONEFLOWER

RED COLUMBINE

RED COLUMBINE

PHLOX

PHLOX

FLEABANE

FLEABANE

LUPINE

LUPINE

TRILLIUM

TRILLIUM

ASTER

ASTER

FIREWEED

FIREWEED

BEARDTONGUE

BEARDTONGUE

ANEMONE

ANEMONE