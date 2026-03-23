Daughtry Set to Rock the Locks in Umatilla This September

One of the coolest festivals near us in the Tri-Cities has another huge concert announcement.

Rock the Locks Scores Major Win with Daughtry Booking

Daughtry is set to perform at Rock The Locks in Umatilla during the three-day concert extravaganza on September 25th - September 27th at the Big River Golf in Umatilla, Oregon.

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Multi-Platinum Rockers Daughtry Headed to Rock the Locks Festival

I've been a huge fan of Daughtry for years, and he absolutely crushed it at the Benton Franklin County Fair last year, so it will be awesome for him to come back to the area.

His hits include It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “No Surprise,” to newer fan favorites like “World On Fire” and “Heavy Is the Crown.”

Their music continues to dominate rock radio and stages around the globe.

READ MORE: Rock The Locks Drops Its First Big Rock Act, And It's Awesome

Chris Daughtry has also drawn comic book covers for DC and Marvel, which have included Spider-Man and Batman.

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Daughtry has sold over 11 million albums, 27 million singles, and billions of streams worldwide.

Rock The Locks is shaping up to be an amazing weekend. Godsmack and Daughtry are two of the biggest rock acts, and they are coming to Umatilla in September.

Get ready for 3 days of live rock, camping, vendors, and food. You'll get unforgettable vibes. Get ready for a powerful set packed with hit songs and arena-level energy

Tickets go on sale in March. Get more details here.