Exposed: Cantaloupes w/Salmonella Sicken 3 in WA and OR
Two people are dead after ingesting cantaloupe contaminated with Salmonella.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Food Safety Alert on November 30th.
The two deaths were reported in Minnesota. Since the FDA recall of cantaloupes, more people have reported illness.
117 people were infected with one of the Salmonella outbreak strains. 61 people were hospitalized. According to the CDC:
The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.
What are the symptoms of Salmonella infection?
Most people with a Salmonella infection experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Some people may have nausea, vomiting, or a headache. Symptoms usually start from 6 hours to 6 days after infection and lasts 4-7 days.
When should you call a doctor?
If you have diarrhea and a fever of 102°
Diarrhea for more than 3 days and is NOT improving
Bloody stools
Prolonged vomiting that won't allow you to keep liquids down
Signs of dehydration-making very little urine, dry mouth or throat, and dizziness
CDC is advising you to not eat recalled fruits and to not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used. CDC also advises long-term care facilities, childcare centers, hospitals, and other facilities that care for people at higher risk for severe Salmonella illness to not serve recalled fruits and to not serve cantaloupe that was supplied pre-cut if they don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used.
