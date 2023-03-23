Can You Legally Throw a Police Officer off Your Property in Washington State?

Can I Legally Throw A Police Officer Off My Property In Washington State?

Have you ever wondered if you can legally throw a police officer off your property in the State of Washington? If you know anything about my childhood, police tended to be at our house quite a bit.



Police patrol in winter Elnur Amikishiyev loading...

How Do I Deal With A Police Officer Who Comes On My Property?

My brothers always tended to be in trouble with the law but what really is the extent that a police officer can be on your property if they aren't serving a warrant?

My family would always try to stop the police from entering the house but I've learned there are a few things you need to know before you confront a law enforcement officer.

In Washington State, property owners generally have the right to control access to their property, including asking police officers to leave if they are on private property without permission or a warrant.

However, it is important to note that police officers may have certain legal powers to enter private property in certain circumstances, such as when they have a warrant or are in "hot pursuit" of a suspect.

Smiling police officer Thinkstock Images loading...

Additionally, it is important to remember that using force against a police officer can have serious legal consequences, even if the officer is on private property without permission.

It is generally recommended to calmly and respectfully request that the officer leave the property and to contact a lawyer or legal authority if there are concerns about the officer's actions.

Knowing your rights when faced with police officers on your property can be tricky – but it’s essential for protecting yourself and your family from potential harm or legal issues down the line.

Remembering these key points will help ensure that both you and the officers involved remain safe and secure: always ask for ID; never allow entry without a warrant; understand what qualifies as exigent circumstances; and always maintain composure and avoid taking any actions that could be interpreted as resistance or aggression towards officers.

I hope this article gave you some clarification on your rights in Washington State but if you need more information, click here for the RCW of Washington State.

The good news is that after all these years, my brothers seemed to have cleaned up their acts so we don't get any more unexpected visits from the Police.

