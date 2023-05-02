The 10 Best Campgrounds to Park Your RV & Tent Near Tri-Cities

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to break out the tent or RV for camping.

Canva Canva loading...

If you're like me, you look forward to getting away for a few nights into a forest of trees.

Canva Canva loading...

On a lake is even better. As a kid, I loved swimming in a lake. Today, not so much. I'm good with a pool at the campground.

However, everyone enjoys a crackling, warm campfire, am I right?

Canva Canva loading...

Some people love smores. I enjoy conversation by the fire. Reminiscing over the day's events, planning our next day, and more.

Where can you park your RV or pitch a tent near Tri-Cities?

Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds 10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities

Of course, with camping, there may be hiking involved.

Deagreez Deagreez loading...

And there's no shortage of hiking trails in our neck of the woods. You can hike Candy Mountain or Badger Mountain, which overlooks the town of Richland.

The last time I went camping was several years ago in the Gorge for a concert.

Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

We were happy we remembered how to put the tent up. OK, so there was some arguing involved. It wasn't exactly smooth sailing. It's amazing we had room for the air mattress. I was NOT going to sleep on the ground. And, the mattress didn't make it. There was a leak, so we tossed it out as we left the camp site the following morning. Didn't matter, the concert was FANTASTIC! It was our last time seeing Tom Petty.

Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?

Washington's Most Watched Birds