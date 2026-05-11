Brantley Gilbert Is Bringing the Party to the Benton Franklin Fair This Summer

The best week of Summer just keeps getting better as Brantley Gilbert is getting set to rock the Benton Franklin County Fair and Rodeo on August 25th.

Tickets Go On Sale This Week for Brantley Gilbert at the Benton Franklin Fair

Gilbert, who has had massive hits like “Bottom’s Up,” “Country Must Be Country Wide,” and “One Hell of an Amen," is getting set to kick off the fair in a big way.

Get our free mobile app

The Benton Franklin Fair Just Landed a Major Country Concert With Brantley Gilbert

If you missed him a few months ago at the Toyota Center, now is your chance to see him again.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ NOW: Skillet Set To Rock The Benton Franklin County Fair and Rodeo

Skillet and Lee Brice have already been announced for the best of the week of Summer, and now you can add Brantley Gilbert to the already-packed list of performers.

Tickets go on sale at 8 am on Friday, May 15, and range from $30–$60. Purchase only at www.bentonfranklinfair.com or at the Fair office in Pasco

getty images getty images loading...

It's going to be an awesome night of music at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo. Get more details on the show here and get ready for the best week of Summer here in the Columbia Basin.