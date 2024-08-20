7 Awesome Best Deals You’ll Find at the 2024 Benton Franklin Fair

7 Best Deals You’ll Find at the 2024 Benton Franklin Fair

It's here, the best week of summer in the Tri-Cities as the Benton Franklin Fair kicks off this week in style.



So many great things to do and see at the fair and some great deals and values to have at the fair if you know where to look.

Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

I thought I'd compile a few quick Insider tips for you to enjoy this year's Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo even more, take a look at these seven awesome deals you'll find this year:

1) On Pizza Hut Little Buckaroos Day on Wednesday, Aug. 21, admission for kids ages 6- 12 is just $2. Kids under 5 get free admission to the Fair all week.

2) August 21 is also Buddy Day at the carnival: Buy one wristband and get the second one at half price.

3) Wednesday is Educator Appreciation Day thanks to STCU. Teachers and other employees with school district IDs get free admission on Aug. 21.



(4) Thursday, Aug. 22, food vendors will serve small bites for just $3 from 2-6 p.m. and the carnival has $2 rides from 2-6 p.m.

(5) Several food vendors are also offering Budget Friendly Value Meals all week starting at just $7.

(6) Seniors over 65 and military with ID get $5 admission every day.

(7) General admission concert seating is free with fair admission all week.

To see these fair deals and more, click here

It's going to be another great year at the Fair and don't forget to save money on parking by taking the free buses courtesy of Ben Franklin Transit

