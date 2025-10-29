Benton County Deputies Arrest Repeat Pursuit Suspect in Stolen Bronco

Shades of O.J. Simpson as the Benton County Sheriff's Department went on a wild goose chase after a stolen Bronco in the Tri-Cities last night.

Two DUI Arrests, One Stolen Bronco: Busy Day for Benton County Deputies

In a post from Facebook, deputies first encountered a Ford Bronco decorated in Seahawks “12th Man” colors near South Oak Street and East 19th Avenue.

According to the police report, the vehicle was identified from a previous pursuit that occurred earlier in the week.

The suspect, already wanted on suspicion of DUI, felony eluding, hit-and-run, and violating a domestic violence protection order, fled from deputies once again.

Low-Speed Chase and Stolen Vehicles Keep Tri-Cities Deputies Busy

Despite attempts to stop the vehicle using pursuit intervention tactics, the chase was called off to protect public safety.

Later in the day, Benton County’s proactive team, working with Pasco Police, located and arrested the suspect.

Investigators soon learned the Bronco had been reported stolen, and they believe the suspect also stole another vehicle in Richland before his capture in Pasco.

Later that evening, another deputy spotted a suspected impaired driver while responding to a call.

The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a slow-speed pursuit from Highway 240 to 395 before pulling over near Yelm Street.

The driver, who appeared visibly intoxicated, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

