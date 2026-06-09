Benton County Releases 2026 Fireworks Rules: What You Need to Know

The 4th of July is around the corner in the Tri-Cities, and Benton County has rules when it comes to fireworks that you'll need to know about for 2026.

Don't Get Fined This Fourth of July: Benton County Fireworks Rules Explained

The Benton County Fire Marshal has posted updated rules regarding the handling of fireworks in the Columbia Basin as we approach the holiday.

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Thinking About Fireworks This July 4th? Here's What You Can't Use in Benton County

Here are the details:

Starting at 12 noon on June 28th, 2026, fireworks may be sold in unincorporated Benton County.

The discharge of fireworks is limited to July 3rd & July 4th.

Per Benton County Fireworks Code BCC 7.30, the following are the specific time periods in which legal fireworks may be issued, fired, or discharged.

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READ MORE: Kennewick Lists Fireworks That Are Banned Within The City

Holiday Sales Date Independence Day 4th of July Sales Period: June 28th, 12 PM - 11 PM, and June 29th- July 4th, 9 AM to 11 PM.

Holiday Discharge Date Independence Day 4th of July Discharge Period: July 3rd through July 4th 12 PM to 12 AM

Some of the fireworks purchased in surrounding areas may be illegal to possess or discharge in the unincorporated areas of Benton County, so be aware of the rules before lighting off your fireworks.

In addition to the State of Washington’s illegal fireworks, all aerials, firecrackers, smoke devices, roman candles, chasers, helicopters (aerial spinners), jumping jacks, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, ground spinners, and mines or shells are illegal in the unincorporated areas of Benton County.

So please adhere to the fireworks laws in Benton County. You can read more about the 2026 regulations here.