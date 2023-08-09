An Unbelievable, Unique Traffic Jam Most Wouldn’t Mind in WA

Some sights are unbelievable on the roads of Washington.

I knew when I moved to Washington that there would be experiences. NEVER, could I have imagined a herd of sheep crossing the road. However, this does my heart good. It's too good not to share. Did you know that the Washington State Department of Transportation assists local ranchers in providing traffic control while their herds cross busy roads? Watch.

What a great team effort! I have NO idea what it takes to maneuver a herd of sheep across a busy highway, However, watching the video, it sure looks like A LOT of effort. How about those herding dogs? Thank you WSDOT!

