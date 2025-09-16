AI Could Be Coming to WA Schools—Here’s What to Know

When I was a kid, to use a computer, you had to go to the library, and you'd be lucky if you could use one of three computers in the lab, but times have changed, and AI might be in the future of Washington State students.

AI is used everywhere these days, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal, is asking lawmakers for $10 million in the state’s 2026 supplemental budget to launch a new AI pilot program.

The AI initiative would start with math tutoring, giving students access to AI tools designed to provide one-on-one support outside of normal classroom hours.

Reykdal says the goal isn’t to replace teachers, but to give students another resource, especially in districts struggling to close achievement gaps.

Math was my hardest subject in school, so I can relate, and recent test scores have improved in the state, but scores could be better, especially in low-income school districts. I would've loved these tools when I was in school.

The program would also include training for educators, ensuring teachers know how to use AI tools effectively and safely in the classroom.

Critics, however, are cautious as some folks are worried about data privacy, over-reliance on technology, or the potential to widen gaps if rural or underfunded schools don’t have equal access to reliable internet or devices.

It's a pilot program, but if it gets approved, it could soon be in every school district in Washington State.

So far, the program hasn't been funded, but one thing is true: AI is coming, and it's just a matter of time before Washington State schools will have to deal with AI in the classrooms.

You can read more about the program here.

