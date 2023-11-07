Pup In Pain Needs Money Now for Surgery, Can You Help?

A young pup was found abandoned, alone, and injured in a West Richland parking lot.

The Shepherd clearly had an unusable leg when he was swept up from the gravel at North 62nd Avenue and West Van Giesen Street. Thanks to the generosity of a foster family, the pup, known as "Dre" was taken to an urgent care veterinarian. After an X-ray and pain management, the young shepherd puppy was transferred to Dr. Menks' Mobile Vet Care.

After examination and X-Rays of both legs, the next step is surgery.

Initially, it was feared that Dre was suffering from a degenerative disease or hip dysplasia. Dr. Menks took ordered X-Rays of both legs. It was discovered that Dre was living with an old, untreated injury. This condition causes Dre's leg to stiffen and is extremely painful. For his quality of life, Dr. Menks is advising amputation of the leg.

How can you help Dre?

Dre is currently accepting donations for the removal of his leg. It's not cheap. The procedure is estimated to be around $1,500. Donations can be made by phone through Dr. Menks' Mobile Vet Care at 509-438-4800. Or, you can drop off your donation at 2403 N 543 PR NE, Benton City. West Richland Animal Control has official custody Dre, so he's not a stray on hold. Any donations exceeding the requested amount will go to care for the next animal in need.

