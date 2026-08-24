Fair Fun Without Breaking the Bank: 9 Ways to Save at the Benton Franklin Fair

My family is headed to the fair on Wednesday, and I know how expensive the fair can get, but here are nine ways you can save money at this year's Benton Franklin County Fair.

Your Guide to Saving Money at the Benton Franklin Fair

I've already talked about taking the free bus from various places around the Tri-Cities. Thanks to Ben Franklin Transit, hop a bus like at Lampson Field in Kennewick and save yourself a parking fee at the fairgrounds.

Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash Funnel Cakes LED signage

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Heading to the Benton Franklin Fair? Here’s How to Save Money

Next up is Kid's Day on Wednesday, August 26th. Admission is only $2 for kids ages 6-12.

Snap up some cheap eats on Thursday, August 27th: $3 bucks for a bite at several vendors from 2 PM to 6 PM.

READ MORE: Take A Free Bus To Benton Franklin Fair - Get Details Here

If you served in the Armed Forces, get in for $5 bucks if you bring your ID with the fair's Military discount.

Here is how you can save on carnival rides:

Unlimited Ride Wristbands

Pre-Sale (through August 24): $37 per person, per day

Regular Price (during the Fair): $45 per person, per day

Daily Specials

Tuesday, August 25: $40 Unlimited Ride Wristbands (available onsite only)

$40 Unlimited Ride Wristbands (available onsite only) Wednesday, August 26 – Buddy Day: Buy one Unlimited Ride Wristband for $45 and get a second for 50% off ( $22 ). Available onsite only.

Buy one Unlimited Ride Wristband for and get a second for ( ). Available onsite only. Thursday, August 27: $3 rides from 12:00 PM–6:00 PM , or purchase an Unlimited Ride Wristband for $45 .

from , or purchase an Unlimited Ride Wristband for . Friday, August 28: $45 Unlimited Ride Wristbands

$45 Unlimited Ride Wristbands Saturday, August 29: $45 Unlimited Ride Wristbands

Check vendors for the $12 value meal all week long to save on food at the fair.

You can also save by buying admission and parking early on the Benton Franklin Fair's website.

I know it can cost a pretty penny to go to the fair, so looking into deals is a great way to save money.

Click here for more information.