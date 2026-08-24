Fair Fun Without Breaking the Bank: 9 Ways to Save at the Benton Franklin Fair

Fair Fun Without Breaking the Bank: 9 Ways to Save at the Benton Franklin Fair

Photo by Martin Podsiad on Unsplash

My family is headed to the fair on Wednesday, and I know how expensive the fair can get, but here are nine ways you can save money at this year's Benton Franklin County Fair.

Your Guide to Saving Money at the Benton Franklin Fair

I've already talked about taking the free bus from various places around the Tri-Cities. Thanks to Ben Franklin Transit, hop a bus like at Lampson Field in Kennewick and save yourself a parking fee at the fairgrounds.

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Heading to the Benton Franklin Fair? Here’s How to Save Money

Next up is Kid's Day on Wednesday, August 26th. Admission is only $2 for kids ages 6-12.

Snap up some cheap eats on Thursday, August 27th: $3 bucks for a bite at several vendors from 2 PM to 6 PM.

READ MORE: Take A Free Bus To Benton Franklin Fair - Get Details Here

If you served in the Armed Forces, get in for $5 bucks if you bring your ID with the fair's Military discount.

Here is how you can save on carnival rides:

Unlimited Ride Wristbands

Daily Specials

  • Tuesday, August 25: $40 Unlimited Ride Wristbands (available onsite only)
  • Wednesday, August 26 – Buddy Day: Buy one Unlimited Ride Wristband for $45 and get a second for 50% off ($22). Available onsite only.
  • Thursday, August 27: $3 rides from 12:00 PM–6:00 PM, or purchase an Unlimited Ride Wristband for $45.
  • Friday, August 28: $45 Unlimited Ride Wristbands
  • Saturday, August 29: $45 Unlimited Ride Wristbands

Check vendors for the $12 value meal all week long to save on food at the fair.

You can also save by buying admission and parking early on the Benton Franklin Fair's website.

I know it can cost a pretty penny to go to the fair, so looking into deals is a great way to save money.

Click here for more information.

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25 Acts That We'd Like To See At The Benton/Franklin County Fair

Here are 25 acts we'd like to see at the Benton/Franklin County Fair and Rodeo. Our only criteria were that the musical acts had to be affordable for a fair of our size hence you won't see The Eagles, Elton John, and acts that unrealistic to come to the Tri-Cities. Take a look at our list and see if you agree with our picks!

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Categories: Events, Tri-Cities News

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