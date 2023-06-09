6 of the Most Common Wildlife You’ll Encounter in Washington State
The older I get, the more I don't like driving at night. You never know what will jump out at you; sometimes it can be unnerving driving in the dark in Washington State.
For me, avoiding deer is the #1 reason I try to avoid driving at night as I've hit a few in my lifetime and it wasn't a fun experience.
You never know what lurks in the dark but there are a lot of wildlife animals out roaming the night besides deer.
As I thought about it, I realized that it can't only be me who likes to avoid nighttime wildlife.
I once encountered a raccoon looking in our window in Kennewick when I pulled back the curtain and I smell plenty of skunks around the radio station in the morning --- so here are six of the most common wildlife animals you are likely to encounter in Washington State:
Surprisingly, the most common wildlife creature you'll encounter in Washington State is a squirrel.
These are just a few examples of the wildlife commonly encountered at night in Washington State. The diverse ecosystems and habitats of the state support a rich variety of nocturnal animals.