Meet Clarice...Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week! This 6 1/2 year-old, 76-pound Belgian Malinois mix has been calling the animal shelter home since October 9, 2024. Despite her lovable nature, she is still waiting for her furever home. The hope is that showcase Clarice this week will help her connect with the right person.

TCAS TCAS loading...

This wonderful girl's journey began when she was found running near SR 395 and 10th Avenue in Kennewick. A Good Samaritan rescued her and brought her to the animal shelter, where she’s been waiting ever since for a family to share her boundless love and enthusiasm with.

Here is some information about Clarice's breed. Belgian Malinois are known for being incredibly intelligent, loyal, and high-energy. They’re often used in working roles like police and military work because of their trainability and focus. Clarice embodies these traits perfectly – she’s quick to learn, eager to please, and loves to stay active. She thrives on mental and physical stimulation, and she’s always up for an adventure, especially if it involves toys, food, car rides, or long walks along the river.

Get our free mobile app

Clarice is a social butterfly and loves meeting new people. She’s the kind of dog who will shower you with affection and be your best friend in no time. However, Clarice does have a bit of a playful streak that can make her a little clumsy with her mouth. it might be best she goes to a home with older children or no children at all. She’s also known to get a little destructive with her toys, which means she’ll need plenty of enrichment to keep her happy and mentally stimulated.

TCAS TCAS loading...

You would never know Clarice is a mature dog as she has a ton of energy and would love daily walks or activities to help her burn through it. Even though senior-hood is around the corner, she’s still as playful and enthusiastic as ever!





Clarice is a dog that requires someone who can meet her needs and provide her with structure and routine. She would do best as the only pet in a household because she’s reactive toward other dogs and has a strong prey drive. She has every ability to be a loyal and loving companion who will thrive in an active home. Whether it’s a farm, a home with plenty of outdoor space to run, or someone who loves to travel and is looking for a furry adventure buddy, Clarice will fit in perfectly.

TCAS TCAS loading...

This loving, beautiful girl is ready to go home with you today! Her adoption fee is just $50, and she’s already spayed, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped. There’s no appointment necessary to meet her – you can drop by anytime Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 AM to 5 PM, to meet this sweet girl and see if she’s the perfect match for you.