I love trains, and my wife and I have been on a few train rides through the years.

Looking for a Unique Getaway? Try These Train Rides Near Tri-Cities

Our favorite so far is the Mt Hood train, which took us to the base of Mount Hood in Oregon. The sights are breathtaking and worth the trip.

Photo by Devonshire on Unsplash

Fun Train Rides Near Tri-Cities Perfect for a Weekend Adventure

If you are looking for a few trains near the Tri-Cities worth checking out, here's a short list of my favorite trains that'll be worth your time.

You can jump on the Amtrak right here in Pasco. They've got destinations like Portland, Seattle, or Chicago. Even just a short trip can be a fun rail adventure out of the Tri-Cities.

Next up is the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum out of Chehalis, Washington. It's

about three to four hours west of the Tri-Cities; this historic railroad runs seasonal scenic excursions through the Chehalis River Valley.

You can also take the Mount Rainier scenic railroad near Elbe, Washington. This is a heritage railroad running steam and vintage train excursions. They offer lots of different packages that you will enjoy.

Next up is Joy Rails Railbike Tours in Chehalis, Washington. This is a railbike adventure on nostalgic rail corridors near Chehalis. You pedal (or use electric assist) a railbike along old tracks through forests, meadows, and riverside scenery.

And my last pick, if you want to stay close to home, is the J&S Dreamland Express Train in Kennewick.

It's down in Columbia Park and is a cute train attraction that'll be enjoyable to check out during the spring and summer. It's manned by volunteers, and proceeds go to a good cause.

So there you have my top five picks of some of the best train rides near the Tri-Cities. I hope you'll check them out as they are a lot of fun.