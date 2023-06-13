The Best Hidden Gem to Experience in Tri-Cities is Not Hidden at All!

Everyone asks, "Where is the best place to visit in Tri-Cities?"

Of course, that's open ended question. Depending on your particular likes, interests, and such, the answers would vary. However, when put to the task, I asked AI online about a hidden gem, "specifically, in Tri-Cities" that most would want to visit. The answer I received was Sacajawea State Park.

What makes Sacajawea Historical State Park so special?

Well, I've been there. It's a beautiful place. And, according to AI, "This beautiful park offers a serene escape with a touch of history." According to Washington State Parks:

On May 14, 1804, the Lewis and Clark Expedition left Camp Dubois (Illinois) and headed west into half a continent of land largely unmapped and unknown to people of the United States and Europe. As the Corps of Discovery set out, no one realized the journey ahead would cover more than 7,500 miles and last almost two and half years. On Oct. 16, 1805, the expedition arrived at the Sacajawea Interpretive Centerconfluence of the Snake and Columbia rivers, the site of today’s Sacajawea State Park. They camped here for two nights, hunting, repairing equipment, and meeting some 200 Sahaptin-speaking Indians in the area.

Wow! Are you kidding me? Want to know more?

One of the highlights of this park is the Interpretive Center. You're let in on all the details of the Lewis and Clark adventures. The exhibit includes artifacts and more offering a view into the life of the explorers.

