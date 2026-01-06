15 of the Most Popular Dogs Names in Washington State for 2026

We love our dogs, and it's amazing when we finally pick our dog's name, it's like the perfect name.

Trending Top Dog Names in Washington State for 2026

We've got three dogs. Barkley (who was Lucky), Roxy (who was Gracie), and Bodhi (who was Andre), and they are so like their names.

As you try to pick a name for your perfect pal, 15 dog names top the list in 2026 in Washington State.

Some of these names might surprise you, and some might not, but we've compiled a list of the most popular names in the Evergreen State.

What Washington Dog Owners Are Naming Their Pets in 2026

My dogs didn't make the list, but maybe you'll recognize a few of these names.

According to the City of Seattle and its registered dog licenses, we've got the top 15 names.

The #1 dog name is Luna...does that surprise you?

Luna tops the list, but we've got 14 more names to go...

Here is the rest of the list:

Scout, Coco, Maggie, Bailey, and Copper round off the top 15.

Our final nine include Poppy, Rosie, Milo, Penny, Bella, Ruby, Daisy, Lucy, and Charlie.

So there you have it, 15 of the most popular names for dogs in Washington State for 2026.

What are some of your favorite dog names? We'll add it to our list, and hopefully, a few of these names will inspire your search for the perfect dog name in 2026.