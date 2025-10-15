WA State Reflects on 2025 Wildfire Season as Cooler Weather Arrives

It might surprise you that even in the middle of October, several wildfires still burn brightly in Washington State.

Washington Wildfire Season Wraps Up: More Fires, Fewer Acres Burned

Some interesting statistics have been released, and here's what we know as we go into 2026.

According to data from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and reporting by the Washington State Standard, more than 251,000 acres have burned statewide as of early October.

That’s below the 317,000 acres recorded in 2024, despite an increase in the total number of wildfires.

That's good news for the state, but there is also some bad news in the numbers, as the state is experiencing even more rampant wildfires every year.

Good News and Bad News: The State of Wildfires in Washington State

What does that mean going forward for next year's wildfire season?

Looking ahead, officials are advocating for increased funding to bolster wildfire prevention and response efforts.

Public Lands Commissioner Dave Upthegrove is requesting an additional $60 million for wildfire prevention, including tree thinning and prescribed burns, and $44.8 million for firefighting operations for the 2026 fiscal year.

Officials called this season’s data “encouraging but not cause for complacency,” emphasizing that many Washington forests remain overcrowded and at high risk of future megafires without continued investment.

As Washington State prepares for next year, we hope that our firefighters and agencies will receive the necessary resources for next year's wildfire season.

