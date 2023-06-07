20 Funny Ways Locals Describe Tri-Cities Washington to an Outsider

How Would You Describe Tri-Cities Washington To An Outsider?

If you've never been to the Tri-Cities before, have the locals tell you all about and you'll laugh at some of their responses.



facebook: tri-cities memes facebook: tri-cities memes loading...

What The Locals Say About Tri-Cities Washington To Someone Who Doesn't Live Here

I've always been a fan of the Tri-Cities but it took me a lot of years before I moved here. I was born and raised in the Lewis-Clark Valley and my grandparents lived in Burbank but it wasn't until 2007 that I officially moved to the Columbia Basin.

Get our free mobile app

I thought it would be fun to get responses to describing the Tri-Cities in five words or less on the Facebook page. Your answers were hilarious and ranged from informative to "ouch".

facebook: tri-cities meme page facebook: tri-cities meme page loading...

I had over 48 responses and I'm going to share the 20 best responses below:

1) Hydroplanes, rodeo, bonfires, hot, bars

2) We Are All Filled Up

3) River, valley plus three cities

4) It's Windy And It's Hot

5) There Is No Music Scene

6) The Devil's Hot Dry Playground

7) Welcome To Dry-Shitties Washington

8) Not What You Are Thinking

9) Quickly Becoming The New Portland

10) We're Just Like Yakima Now

11) You Might Just Wanna Leave

12) Your Car Will Get Stolen

13) Be Good To Yourself, Don't Come

14) The Traffic is NOT Seattle

15) Not Seattle, Bi-Polar Weather, Home

16) 15 Minutes To Everywhere-Anywhere

17) 4 Seasons, Columbia, Farms, Beautiful

18) It's Hot, Enjoy The River

19) Sunshine, Rivers, Work-Life Balance

20) Dryer Than A Popcorn Fart!

As you can see, some love and hate for how the locals would describe Tri-Cities Washington. I love Tri-Cities, faults and all but there are days. How would you describe Tri-Cities in five words? Leave your comments below: