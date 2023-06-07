20 Funny Ways Locals Describe Tri-Cities Washington to an Outsider
If you've never been to the Tri-Cities before, have the locals tell you all about and you'll laugh at some of their responses.
I've always been a fan of the Tri-Cities but it took me a lot of years before I moved here. I was born and raised in the Lewis-Clark Valley and my grandparents lived in Burbank but it wasn't until 2007 that I officially moved to the Columbia Basin.
I thought it would be fun to get responses to describing the Tri-Cities in five words or less on the Facebook page. Your answers were hilarious and ranged from informative to "ouch".
I had over 48 responses and I'm going to share the 20 best responses below:
1) Hydroplanes, rodeo, bonfires, hot, bars
2) We Are All Filled Up
3) River, valley plus three cities
4) It's Windy And It's Hot
5) There Is No Music Scene
6) The Devil's Hot Dry Playground
7) Welcome To Dry-Shitties Washington
8) Not What You Are Thinking
9) Quickly Becoming The New Portland
10) We're Just Like Yakima Now
11) You Might Just Wanna Leave
12) Your Car Will Get Stolen
13) Be Good To Yourself, Don't Come
14) The Traffic is NOT Seattle
15) Not Seattle, Bi-Polar Weather, Home
16) 15 Minutes To Everywhere-Anywhere
17) 4 Seasons, Columbia, Farms, Beautiful
18) It's Hot, Enjoy The River
19) Sunshine, Rivers, Work-Life Balance
20) Dryer Than A Popcorn Fart!
As you can see, some love and hate for how the locals would describe Tri-Cities Washington. I love Tri-Cities, faults and all but there are days. How would you describe Tri-Cities in five words? Leave your comments below: