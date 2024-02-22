Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, seeks to follow the path from the 7th Legislative District to Congress blazed by retiring Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. Maycumber announced her candidacy for the 5th Congressional seat in a written statement from Olympia, where she is currently serving as floor leader for the House Republican Caucus.

She joins a growing field of Republican candidates, including Brian Dansel, fellow Republic resident and Ferry County Commissioner. Dansel previously served the 7th Legislative District in the Senate until leaving to join the Trump administration in 2017.

Three Democrats – Ann Marie Danimus, Carmela Conroy and Bernadine “Bernie” Bank – have also entered the race.

"As a Washington State Legislator currently serving the largest district in the state, I know the importance of listening to every voice," said Maycumber in her written announcement released Monday evening. "I am committed to engaging with communities from Republic to Pomeroy, Cusick to Spokane Valley, Walla Walla to Ritzville, and everywhere in between. As a farmer, I will continue to fight for the voice of rural Washington.

"My primary focus will be on ensuring our nation's safety by securing our borders, thereby protecting our economy and communities from the threats of human trafficking and the influx of narcotics like Fentanyl."She went on to say, "Securing the Snake River dams is crucial for energy production, agriculture and transportation. These dams play a significant role in providing hydroelectric power, irrigation and facilitating navigation for transportation."

Maycumber earned her undergraduate degree in biochemistry from Colorado College in Colorado Springs in 2002 and worked as a research scientist studying HIV/AIDS under a Howard Hughes Medical Research Grant. After graduating from the Law Enforcement Academy, she joined the El Paso County Sheriff’s office as a law enforcement officer from 2002-2004.

Upon returning to the family ranch in Republic, Maycumber looked for opportunities to support economic development and the public schools in a community where her family roots go back a century. Maycumber served as vice-president for the local Chamber of Commerce, on the Economic Revitalization Board, and was elected to the Republic School Board in 2015.

She had been working as a legislative aide to then Rep. Shelly Short, R-Addy, for eight years when Short was appointed to fill the Senate vacancy left by Dansel’s 2017 resignation. Maycumber was appointed to fill Short’s position in the House, winning a special election in 2017. Maycumber was re-elected in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Today’s announcement will set off another round of musical chairs in the 7th legislative district.

Maycumber was awarded Legislator of the Year by the Council of Metropolitan Police and Sheriffs in 2018 and by the Washington State Council of Police and Sheriffs in 2019. In 2020, Maycumber was named Legislator of the Year by the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs “for outstanding service to veterans and their families.”

Washington Realtors recognized Maycumber as Legislator of the Year in 2021, the same year as Spokane Realtors named her Partner of the Year. In 2022, the National Federation of Independent Business named Maycumber a Guardian of Small Business for her support for small business owners during the government-mandated pandemic restrictions “at a time when too many small businesses were shuttered – many permanently.”

Maycumber’s legislative work in education in 2023 led to an award as one of three Legislators of the Year from Washington STEM, a statewide non-profit organization promoting science, technology, engineering and math excellence in K-12 education. Maycumber was recognized for her leadership on a bipartisan bill to develop “collaborative partnerships between local schools, community or technical colleges, labor unions, registered apprenticeships programs and local industry groups” to expand regional apprenticeship programs. She was also recognized by the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters.

Current legislative assignments include representing the House Republicans on the Ecosystem Coordination Board of the Puget Sound Partnership, the Hirst/Foster water mitigation task force and the Washington Arts Commission.

Maycumber and her husband Marty have three children.

