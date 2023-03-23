Police Collar One in Connection with Olympia Robberies

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash

Two convenience stores in Olympia were robbed at gunpoint nearly two weeks ago by two suspects.  Both robberies went down before 6 am with the first occurring on Evergreen Park Drive Southwest, the other on Harrison Avenue Northwest.

A burglary was also committed at a drive thru coffee stand on Plum Street Southeast later that same morning.  It was determined by authorities that the same pair, a man and a woman, were responsible for all three crimes.

Wednesday Olympia Police, with assistance from the Thurston County Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force and other agencies, arrested one of the two suspects they believe committed the crimes.


He was booked in Thurston County Jail on multiple charges.  Police are still looking for the woman they believe is the second person involved in committing the crimes.

