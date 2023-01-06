Aberdeen Police Looking for Culprits in Fatal Hit and Run

Aberdeen police are looking for the people behind the wheel of two separate vehicles involved in a hit and run accident that left a pedestrian dead.

On Wednesday, January 4th, just before 5:15pm a 31-year-old man was struck by two vehicles in the intersection of Simpson Avenue and N Scammel St. Reports say the man was not only hit but also run over in the incident. Aberdeen Police and Fire responded to the scene and begin first aid treatment on the injured man.

Witnesses statements and video both indicated that two separate vehicles hit the man, who was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he passed as a result of his injuries. APD Detectives are continuing the investigation and are actively seeking any other witnesses or video from the incident. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

If anyone has information that could aid the investigation, you are asked to call 360-533-3180 extension 8444 or email Detective Sgt. Cox dcox@aberdeenwa.gov

