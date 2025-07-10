Yakima Valley College Offering Wine Industry Scholarships

Those looking to start or advance their careers in Washington’s wine and vineyard industry are encouraged to earn a degree or certificate through Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program.

To help with finances, new full-time students who enter YVC’s program in Fall 2025 or Winter 2026 are eligible for a scholarship of up to $1,750, with prorated awards available for part-time enrollees.

School officials say the Vineyard and Winery Technology program prepares students for a wide range of roles in viticulture and enology, including vineyard management, winemaking, and cellar operations The program is designed for working adults, with classes offered in the evening. They stressed students gain hands-on experience crafting wines from grape-to-glass at YVC’s teaching vineyard and winery, Yakima Valley Vintners,

Washington's Wine Industry Continues To Offer Strong Job prospects & Competitive Salaries

“We’re proud to help students gain the skills they need to thrive in this dynamic field,” said Trent Ball, Program Chair for Vineyard and Winery Technology. “This scholarship is a great way to lower financial barriers and open doors to rewarding careers.”

According to YVC, in Washington the average yearly salary in the wine industry is $57,773.

Scholarship Applications Are Due Next Month

The application deadline for Fall 2025 entrance is August 12 and the deadline for Winter 2026 entrance is November 24. The scholarship review process for Fall 2025 is expected to take place in late August, with awardees notified in early September.

For more information about Yakima Valley Vintners and the Yakima Valley College Vineyard and Winery Technology Program visit the Department's Website or call (509) 882-7007.

