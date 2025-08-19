Yakima Basin Irrigation Numbers Dip Again

The amount of irrigation water available in central Washington continues to dwindle. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Reclamation released the August 2025 total water supply forecast for the Yakima basin. The latest numbers indicate the water supply will not fully meet irrigation demands the season. Senior water rights will receive their full entitlements, while junior water rights will receive 40% of their full entitlements, a decrease from the 45% reported last month.

Very Little Rain Fell In July

Reclamation added storage in the Yakima basin reservoirs to start the month was 39% full with 414,781 acre-feet, which is 55% of average. In addition, precipitation for July was 52% of average and for October–July was 76.9% of average.

The August forecast is based on flows, precipitation, and reservoir storage as of August 1st. along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows.

