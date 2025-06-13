(The Center Square) – Cities across politically blue Washington state are set to participate in this weekend’s "No Kings Day" event, a series of nationwide protests and rallies against President Donald Trump's administration.

The Saturday event is timed to coincide with a military parade planned in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which also falls on Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day.

The No Kings Day event, also known as the “Day of Defiance,” is being organized by grassroots political action groups, including Indivisible and the 50501 Movement, to protest the Trump administration's policies, which they describe as authoritarian.

Several counterprotests against the events in the nation’s capital are set to occur in Washington state. In Seattle, events are set to take place in Red Square on the University of Washington campus and at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill.

Cities across the Seattle metro area will also host gatherings, including Shoreline, Tacoma, Renton and Kirkland.

Other cities across the Evergreen State will also participate, including Federal Way, Kennewick, Vancouver and Spokane.

An interactive map on the No Kings website shows all of the events to be held in Washington state and across the nation.

According to organizers, millions of people are expected to protest in more than 1,500 cities across all 50 states.

“Donald Trump wants tanks in the streets and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday,” the No Kings website states. “A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington — it rises up everywhere else.

“June 14th is also the U.S. Army’s birthday — a day that marks when Americans first organized to stand up to a king. Trump isn’t honoring that legacy. He’s hijacking it to celebrate himself.”

In a promotional video put out last week, Trump touted the upcoming military parade.

“This parade salutes our soldiers’ remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit,” Trump said. “You won’t want to miss it. I think it’s going to be better and bigger than any parade we’ve ever had in this country.”

Saturday’s event comes as violent protests against federal immigration enforcement continue in Los Angeles. No Kings says it’s committed to “nonviolent action” and urges participants to “de-escalate any potential confrontation.”

The Center Square contacted No Kings to ask about the steps it’s taking to ensure its event is safe and peaceful.

“Every No Kings event is rooted in nonviolence and community care,” a No Kings spokesperson said in an email. “Organizers are trained in de-escalation, and we’re working closely with local partners to ensure safety and coordination. Our events are peaceful, powerful and organized.”