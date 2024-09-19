WSU’s McCluskey Named IAAE President

Washington State University’s Jill McCluskey was recently elected president of the International Association of Agricultural Economists. McCluskey has been a member of the IAAE for many years, as an opportunity to network, collaborate and share research at international conferences. She said she’s looking forward to the new opportunity.

“I didn’t expect to be elected president,” said McCluskey, Washington State University Regents Professor and School of Economic Sciences director. “It means a lot that my international colleagues put their faith in me, and I hope to provide opportunities for members to collaborate and develop as agricultural and applied economists.”

McCluskey’s research focuses on food quality and reputation, food labeling and standards, food access and retail markets, and new technology in food and agriculture. An IAAE member since 2006, she joined the organization’s board of directors in 2021.

McCluskey is only the second woman to be elected IAAE president in the association’s almost 100-year history, and the first American to hold the position in 30 years. She will assume her new role in 2027 and serve a three-year term, during which the association will celebrate its centennial. until 2027, she holds the position of president-elect and is a member of IAAE’s executive board.

“Jill McCluskey understands the international research and policy challenges for food and agriculture very well and can bring together and motivate colleagues with very diverse backgrounds to contribute to bigger-picture goals,” said current IAAE President Matin Qaim, Schlegel professor of agricultural economics at the University of Bonn, Germany. “We very much look forward to her vision for the international agricultural economics profession and her leadership of our great association.”

Since its founding in 1929, IAAE has worked to bring together agricultural economists from around the world and promote their common professional interests. McCluskey emphasizes the value of participating in an international organization such as IAAE, highlighting its potential to introduce members to a variety of perspectives.

“It’s important to expand one’s network and interact with others who study the same problems,” she said. “Doing so has helped me find new collaborators, understand the latest research on subjects of interest, and gain access to data.

“Through the association, I’ve met a number of younger research colleagues from around the world whose ideas energize me,” she said. “I can simultaneously share my knowledge with them and potentially help them publish their work in a top U.S. or international research journal.”

As IAAE president, McCluskey will help choose editors for the association’s journal and plan regional conferences. She will also lead the organization of the next international conference, set for 2027 in Kigali, Rwanda.

As the first woman to lead WSU’s School of Economic Sciences, McCluskey consistently works to promote women’s success in science, technology, engineering, and math careers. During her time as editor of the American Journal of Agricultural Economics, she pushed for more female editorial representation and reviewers. McCluskey’s new IAAE role will further extend her commitment to diversity.

