WSU On-Line Class Looks To Help Washington Forest Owners

Starting Friday September 5th, central Washington landowners can learn how to plan a safe and prosperous future for their woodland through an online course hosted by WSU Extension. The event, hosted by Kittitas County Online, looks to "help owners know whether their forests are healthy, understand timber sales, mitigate risks like wildfire and pests, and enhance wildlife habitat".

The eight week series will be held Fridays at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The course is aimed at small-scale Northwest forest owners and focuses on training them to make simple management plans for their lands.

"This is a great opportunity for Washington forest owners to invest in the long-term health of their land,” said Joshua Cardin, WSU Extension Forestry Program Coordinator for eastern Washington.

Expert Insight During On-Line Class

Experts from Washington State University, the Washington Department of Natural Resources experts, and other natural resource agencies lead the eight-week session, covering a wide range of topics, from forest ecology and responsible timber harvesting to forest roads, products, and recreation.

“We’ve brought a team of experts to help landowners create a plan that aligns with their personal property goals, whether that is reducing the risk of wildfire, improving habitat for wildlife, or generating income from timber sales,” Cardin said. “The most important lesson we hope to impart is that a little bit of planning can go a long way in ensuring your forest remains valuable and resilient for generations to come.”

Participants can gain eligibility for cost-share assistance for thinning, pruning, slash disposal, reforestation, and wildlife habitat improvement practices, reduced property taxes, and to certify their forests.

Registration Is Required

The course fee is $150 per person, family or land parcel. Participation is limited to 30 registrants on a first-come, first-served basis. Click Here to register.

