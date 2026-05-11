During Thursday’s virtual meeting, the Washington State University Board of Regents approved two new master’s degree programs. The new programs include a Master of Science in food manufacturing technologies through WSU global campus, as well as a Master of Science in artificial intelligence based in Pullman.

The College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences and the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture are working to establish these new degree programs, with a goal of first offering them in the fall.

The new food manufacturing technologies degree expands on an existing area of strength for WSU, Provost and Executive Vice President Chris Riley-Tillman noted in his comments during the board’s Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting. By launching an artificial intelligence degree program, WSU is becoming part of a national trend for computer science education, Riley-Tillman noted.

The university hopes to begin offering both programs this fall.

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