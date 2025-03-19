WSFB Celebrates Ag Day In Olympia

Ag organizations across the Northwest held events in each of the state capitals celebrating National Ag Day Tuesday. Megan Anderson the Washington Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Chair was celebrating in Olympia.

“All our legislators and offices have been invited out to shop our commodity market," Anderson said. "Our Members have donated commodities and things that they grow, and we set it up in farmers market style and they get to go through and shop and chat with us and celebrate together agriculture.”

Dozens of lawmakers, staff members and those in the community got to tour that farmers market set up in Olympia Tuesday. If you’d like to learn more about the Women’s Leadership Committee, contact the Washington Farm Bureau.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com