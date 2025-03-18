Trio of Education Opportunity Bills Pass In Washington State

Three bills have moved out of their respective chambers during this legislative session in Olympia that look to expand opportunities for students around the State. What might be the most impressive aspect is all three bills passed unanimously in today's political climate.

Sen. Matt Boehnke/Wa Senate Republicans rep. April Connors/WA House Republicans

The other thing the three bills have in common is they were sponsored by legislators from Kennewick in the 8th District. Senator Matt Boehnke had two pass out of the Senate while Representative April Connors had the third bill which passed out of the house.

In a time when the average cost of a college education is nearly $40,000 a year, opening opportunities for students still in high school, or have recently graduated or gotten their GED, is paramount. The bills also provide avenues for those looking for a career in the trades or other paths where certifications are required.

Here are the three bills and the impact they will have if passed through both chambers and signed by Governor Ferguson.

Canva

Eliminating the Age Requirement For HSCP Tuition and Fee Waivers

Senator Boehnke called Senate Bill 5542 "a transformative education bill" as it does away with the 19 year and older requirement to be eligible for tuition and fee waivers for High School Completion Programs at Community Colleges and Technical Schools. Those institutions can currently waive all, or a part, of tuition, and services and activities fees for resident students 19 and older who are enrolled in a HSCP. There are also waiver opportunities for non-resident students (those that haven't lived in the state for a full year). This bill opens the waiver opportunity up to students under 19.

Students Who Get A GED Will Now Qualify for College Bound Scholarships

Right now, only high school graduates qualify for a CBS (College Bound Scholarship) to help cover tuition and fee costs at college. Senate Bill 5543 opens that program up to students that have received their GED. Sen. Boehnke cited COVID's impact on education as the onus for the bill.

Many college-bound kids before the pandemic did not get their high school diploma, for one reason or another, and went on to get an equivalency certificate. This bill opens up more financial resources for these kids and their families...

Both bills now head to the House Post-secondary Education and Workforce Committee.

Canva

Bill Removing Barriers for CTE Students Came From a Local Workgroup

Last summer Rep. Connors gathered leaders from labor and business, along with stakeholders in CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs, for a workgroup. What came of it was an understanding that conflicts with state laws and federal requirements, as well as some bad rule making at the State level, created unnecessary obstacles for students.

House Bill 1414 expands the State CTE task force by eight members coming from the Department of L & I as well as those with a stake in youth employment at CTE. The ultimate goal, according to Rep. Connors, is to help students that are 16 and 17 years of age who are learning these skills.

Thousands of 16- and 17-year-olds in Washington are motivated, trained, and ready to contribute to our state's success. We should do everything we can to help them unleash their potential.

The bill is now in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education and scheduled for a hearing April 19th.