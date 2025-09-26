Workers’ Comp Costs May Increase In Washington

Operating a farm in Washington may get a little more expensive. The State Department of Labor & Industries is proposing a 4.9% rise in the average hourly rate employers and workers pay for workers’ compensation insurance in 2026. Orchards will increase 4% while the rate for fruit and vegetable packing will be 9%.

L&I said the increase would help pay for the rising cost of providing benefits when a worker is injured on the job. The Department added the proposed increase is less than what L&I projects it will need to cover 2026 claim costs. As it has done in past years, the agency plans to use the workers’ compensation contingency reserve to cover the difference.

If adopted, the increase would raise the cost of coverage by about $1.37 a week per full-time employee, on average. Employers pay about 75% of the premium, and workers' pay about 25%.

Make Your Thoughts Known

Washingtonians will have opportunities to provide input before L&I makes a final decision. Public hearings are scheduled for next month:

October 28th at 10 a.m.

L&I Headquarters, Rooms S117, S118, S119

7273 Linderson Way SW

Tumwater, WA

October 29th at 9 a.m.

CenterPlace Event Center, Meeting Room

2426 Discover Pl

Spokane Valley, WA

October 30th at 10 a.m. (virtual only)

Join electronically:

https://lni-wa-gov.zoom.us/j/4283482697?omn=85288279946

Meeting ID: 428 348 2697

Join by phone (audio only):

253-215-8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 428 348 2697

L&I added people can also submit written comments:

Jo Anne Attwood, administrative regulations analyst,

P.O. Box 41448

Olympia, WA 98504-4148

All comments must be received by the close of business on Thursday October 30th.

