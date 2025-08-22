A “constitutional county” refers to a county government that declares its intention to uphold the United States Constitution and state constitutions, potentially by refusing to enforce laws it deems unconstitutional.

The constitutional county is a concept based on the idea that county government has the authority to interpret and enforce the U.S. Constitution within its boundaries, even if it conflicts with other levels of government.

This often involves county commissions or boards adopting resolutions to that effect. Although the concept is not legally defined, it often involves a county's legislative body stating it will not use resources to support state or federal actions it views as unconstitutional.

Of course, any county resolutions and declarations expressing concerns about unconstitutional mandates or laws do not have the power to overturn or nullify those laws. However, declaring a constitutional county is a statement and often a form of protest against perceived overreach by state or federal authorities.

No counties in Washington state have formally declared themselves constitutional counties.

Maybe it’s time that changed.

It seems most state lawmakers are unaware of the concept of limited government – that is, the people being free from government overreach.

This year’s legislative session saw record tax increases and restrictions on freedoms, including controversial laws on parental rights and gun control.

Only five years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic provided the rationale for then-Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a statewide emergency that lasted nearly 1,000 days. The Legislature did nothing to try to stop him.

Government overreach and the erosion of individual liberties by Olympia lawmakers are signs of the growth of government that the Founding Fathers warned about.

This is not a time to surrender, but rather a time to push back against unconstitutional actions being taken against law-abiding citizens. Declaring a constitutional county is a means of standing up for liberty for all citizens.

The idea is simple: The more declared constitutional counties, the less control Olympia has over Washingtonians' day-to-day lives. Concerns about excessive government intervention into personal choices and individual freedoms indicate that it’s time to return to the principles and ideals enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

Delmer Eldred is the host of “The Klickitat Voice” podcast.