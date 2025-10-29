Winegrape Growers Asked To Participate In Acreage Report

The Washington Winegrowers Association, Washington State Wine Commission and Washington Wine Institute are again working together on an industry-wide winegrape acreage report. The three organizations stressed this report is a crucial step for the industry, and they are asking that all producers in Washington participate.

As in reports past, the 2025 Grape Report will collect acreage by variety and by AVA. To preserve confidentiality, data will be aggregated. Here is the letter that was recently sent to grape growers:

To our Washington Wine Industry Colleagues,

Two years ago, we launched an industry-wide acreage survey as part of the Wine Commission's annual Grape Report. Last year, we saw an increased response rate of about 65%. This year, we strongly encourage every grower to complete this information so that we confidently have enough information to put together a timely, comprehensive Washington acreage report.

Why is this important?

Today’s wine market demands data-driven decisions for immediate and long-term production plans. Comprehensive acreage reports, like Oregon’s and California’s, have value in many ways. They can:

Capture real-time changes in varieties planted and where planted

Inform business decisions for future planting or replanting

Illustrate industry trends

Provide a base for economic data to advocate with state and federal officials

Help with marketing and promotion

Help in crop estimation

Until now, our industry has relied heavily on crop estimates on a year-to-year basis. The current evolution of our wine industry, in response to our dynamic market and landscape, creates difficulties in accurate forecasting. USDA has completed sporadic acreage surveys in the past, but these are very expensive with a turnaround time of 12-18 months. The last USDA acreage survey was in 2017, and there are no immediate plans for an updated USDA survey at this time as they must be paid for by the commodity group.

The Wine Commission’s existing Grape Report, which annually collects tonnage data by grape variety sold, provides the perfect vehicle to collect comprehensive data, year after year, sustainably and consistently. The online reporting platform allows every grower to participate in data collection.

The 2025 Grape Report will, again, collect acreage by variety and by AVA. To preserve confidentiality, data will be aggregated. We kindly and strongly encourage your participation, to help us make data-driven decisions for the future of Washington wine. Timely acreage information is within our reach–but it will take participation from all of our state’s growers.

Signed sincerely on behalf of our organizations,

Dustin Tobin, Chair, Washington Winegrowers Association

Todd Newhouse, Chair, Washington State Wine Commission

Emily Fergestrom, Chair, Washington Wine Institute

