Spring; typically, that means fast-moving weather systems, and it looks like we’ll see that Wednesday and into Thursday across the Pacific Northwest. USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey noted the high winds we’ll see over the next 24-48 hours, just one of several fast-moving systems creating some wild conditions across the nation.

“These storms are not particularly strong in terms of the amount of precipitation they're providing, but they are moving quickly and tapping into some jet stream energy that is bringing high winds down to the surface, gusty winds across the western and central United States,” Rippey said.

It Doesn't Take Much To Start A Wildfire

And while portions of western Oregon and western Washington are expected to see rain, locations east of the Cascades are expected to remain dry, with the exception of a few showers and even thunderstorms. And Rippey said while it’s only mid-May, it's important to be on the lookout for anything that could spark a wildfire that would be moved very quickly with these winds.

“Try to avoid anything that could create a spark, everything from campfires to parking your car over tall grass," Rippey said. "I mean, there's just so many possibilities. Even sometimes farm equipment can create sparks and create fast-moving wildfires.”

Windy Conditions Expected Throughout Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued:

High Wind Warning (golden) for portions of southern Washington, northcentral and northeastern Oregon, as well as the L/C Valley (Lewiston, ID) -- This Warning runs through 11 p.m. Wednesday. Watch for wind gusts up to 65 mph.

Wind Advisory (brown) for much of northern Oregon, central and eastern Washington and portions of northern Idaho -- This Advisory runs through 11 p.m. Wednesday. Watch for wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

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