White House Announces Trade Agreement With UK

“It's just been a deal that was we thought, very complicated. It became very simple," President Donald Trump said Thursday at the White House, announcing the U.S./United Kingdom trade agreement-in-principle. "It's opening up the country that we really didn't have the kind of access to that I would have thought; I was surprised. I think it's going to be something very special for UK and special for the United States.”

During Thursday's announcement, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the American farmer is going to benefit from this deal.

“We've opened up new market access, ethanol, beef, machinery, all the agricultural products they've agreed to open their markets and that will add $5 billion of opportunity to American exporters.”

“It’s can’t be understated how important this deal is and what this means to American farmers and ranchers, specific to the beef," added Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. "This is going to exponentially increase our beef exports. So, I think a really important part of this deal isn't just the ethanol reducing of tariffs from 19% to 0%, which for our row croppers is a huge deal, but also for beef. And as we move forward, I know our trade team is looking at all of the meats, all of the produce, really all of our agriculture exports, so I'll be in the UK talking to my counterpart over there next week.”

Following Secretary Rollins’ trip to the UK this month, USDA said she will travel to Japan, Vietnam, Brazil, Peru, Italy, and India over the next five months.

