WDFW Authorizes Another Removal From Dominion Pack

Due to repeated cattle depredations in Stevens County, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized the lethal removal of one adult wolf from the Dominion pack. WDFW Director Kelly Susewind noted the authorization is consistent with the guidance of the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the department's wolf-livestock interaction protocol. Efforts to lethally remove a wolf from the Dominion territory are ongoing.



As of Thursday, August 8th, the WDFW has not removed a wolf despite daily and continued efforts. Since July 19th, a total of 18 depredations, including five mortalities and 13 injuries, have been attributed to the Dominion pack.

