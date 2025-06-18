Keep An Eye Out For Elder Abuse

Caregivers of older adults need to be on the lookout for financial fraud. Jason Horton, with the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services, said it's a growing problem.

"The statistics show that one in ten Americans over the age of 60 has experienced elder abuse in some way, shape, or form and mostly it's financial abuse."

The fraudsters prey on older people and will gain the victim's trust in a variety of ways. Horton said caregivers need to watch financial accounts for unusual activity … If you suspect a problem?

"Call the police. If they feel like somebody has been taken advantage of financially, you want to get the authorities involved."

You can also call the state's abuse reporting hotline, 855-503-SAFE. Financial advisors in Oregon are also mandatory reporters if they suspect financial fraud.

