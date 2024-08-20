Washington Cap-and-Trade Refund Application Period To Open Soon

Farmers, producers and Ag truck drivers in Washington are being encouraged to mark August 26th on their calendar. That’s the day the Washington Department of Licensing is scheduled to activate a website to partially refund cap-and-trade surcharges to farmers. DOL is also scheduled to start accepting applications on August 26th as well.

Click Here to apply.

Click Here for resources if you need assistance during the application process.

