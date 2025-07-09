Ecology Conducting Walla Walla Basin Drought Survey

The Washington Department of Ecology is conducting a drought survey of agricultural producers in the Walla Walla basin. Ecology said this survey is part of an ongoing effort to build drought resilience in the region and address the environmental, social and economic impacts that may occur because of drought conditions.

Ecology is asking farmers to share their stories of how changing climate conditions, including drought, may be affecting individual as well as neighboring Ag operations in the Walla Walla Basin. Results from the survey will be used to inform development of an inclusive and comprehensive local drought preparedness plan for the area.

Ecology says there are a variety of ways to take the survey, which should take 5-7 minute to complete:

Ecology says all responses are anonymous. If you have any questions about or issues with the survey itself, please contact e-mail Annie Byerley.

