Tyson Food Looks To Sell It’s Pasco, WA Plant

Tyson Foods is closing its beef processing plant in Joslin, IL, citing historically low cattle inventories. The company is also closing its Eagle Mountain, UT, case-ready facility and selling its Pasco, WA, beef plant.

According to R-CALF USA the moves are part of a broader restructuring by the nation’s three largest beef packers.

The organization pointed out that Tyson Foods initiated the structural reshaping when it closed its Lexington, NE, beef facility, a 5,000-head-per-day slaughtering plant. In January Tyson Foods’ lead was soon followed by JBS USA’s announcement to close its Souderton, PA, beef facility, a 2,000-head-per-day slaughtering plant. In May, Cargill Meat Solutions locked workers out of its Fort Morgan, CO, beef facility, a 4,000-head-per-day slaughtering plant over a labor dispute. Recent reports indicate the plant remains closed today.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen

R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard noted the "Big Three" beef packers have effectively and drastically reduced the nation’s slaughter capacity since 2025 by an estimated 14,000 to 16,000 head per day, representing about 18-20% of daily fed cattle slaughter in 2025. He added the closures will reduce marketing options for cattle producers, increase transportation costs and further concentrate the beef industry.

The group is calling for stronger antitrust enforcement, limits on imported beef and mandatory country-of-origin labeling.

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