How Have Tariffs Impacted Oregon’s Christmas Tree Industry?

Oregon Christmas tree growers could see a boost in sales this holiday season, thanks to President Trump’s tariffs. Tom Norby, with Trout Creek Tree Farm in Corbett, OR, said nearly all artificial trees are made in China, and are subject to the new import tax.

“I am hearing that they’re quite a bit more expensive and they’re probably going to be a little bit [in] short supply,” he noted.

Norby, who is also President of the Oregon Christmas Tree Growers Association, said reciprocal tariffs HAVE had an impact on international sales, which account for around 10% of Oregon’s tree business.

“There was a number of buyers from overseas that did not come to look at trees this year, and did not place orders this year because they were too expensive, even though the freight getting over to China, Taiwan and Singapore was a lot less than last year,” Norby said.

Oregon is the nation’s top producer of Christmas trees, with an estimated five-million harvested this year.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com