Sugarbeet Production Dipps, Chickpeas Acres Jump

According to NASS, sugarbeet production in Idaho is forecast at 6.63 million tons, down 1% from 2021. Harvested area, at 170,000 acres, is unchanged from 2021. Yield is expected to be 39 tons per acre, unchanged from August 1st, 2022, but down half a ton from 2021.

Oregon sugarbeet production is forecast at 306,000 tons, down 22% from last year. Harvested area, at 8,000 acres, is down 2,400 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 38.3 tons per acre, down 0.2 ton from August 1st, 2022 yield, but up 0.4 ton from 2021.

Washington sugarbeet production is forecast at 91,000 tons, up 5% year over year. Harvested area, at 2,000 acres, is up 100 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 45.5 tons per acre, down 0.3 tons from August 1st, 2022, and down 0.4 tons from 2021.

Idaho dry edible pea production is forecast at 342,000 cwt, up 13% from 2021 production. Harvested area is forecast at 28,000 acres, unchanged from 2021. Yield is expected to be 1,220 pounds per acre, up 140 pounds from 2021.

Washington dry edible pea production is forecast at 2.16 million cwt, up 150% from 2021 production. Harvested area is forecast at 80,000 acres, up 14,000 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 2,700 pounds per acre, up 1,390 pounds from 2021.

Idaho large chickpeas production is forecast at 709,000 cwt, up 15% from 2021 production. Harvested area, at 52,500 acres, is down 17,100 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 1,350 pounds per acre, up 460 pounds from 2021. Washington large chickpeas production is forecast at 866,000 cwt, up 32% from 2021 production. Harvested area, at 59,300 acres, is down 20,700 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 1,460 pounds per acre, up 640 pounds from 2021.

Idaho small chickpeas production is forecast at 192,000 cwt, up 123% from 2021 production. Harvested area, at 16,000 acres, is up 7,000 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 1,200 pounds per acre, up 250 pounds from 2021. Washington small chickpeas production is forecast at 460,000 cwt, up 297% from 2021 production. Harvested area, at 26,000 acres, is up 12,000 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 1,770 pounds per acre, up 940 pounds from 2021.

Idaho lentil production is forecast at 177,000 cwt, up 106% from 2021 production. Harvested area, at 17,000 acres, is down 1,000 from 2021. Yield is expected to be 1,040 pounds per acre, up 560 pounds from 2021. Washington lentil production is forecast at 419,000 cwt, up 49 percent from 2021 production. Harvested area, at 46,000 acres, is up 9,000 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 910 pounds per acre, up 150 pounds from 2021.

Based on September 1st, production of corn for grain in Idaho is forecast at 21 million bushels, down 17% year-over-year. Harvested area, at 105,000 acres, is down 15,000 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 200 bushels per acre, down 10 bushels from August 1, 2022 and from 2021.

Corn for grain production in Washington is forecast at 15.8 million bushels, down 25% from 2021. Harvested area, at 70,000 acres, is down 15,000 acres from 2021. Yield is expected to be 225 bushels per acre, down 30 bushels from August 1st, 2022, and down 23 bushels from 2021.

