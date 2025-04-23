On Tuesday, we told you the state of Washington achieved Stage Four status in the USDA’s National Milk Testing Strategy program. The designation means the state’s dairy herd is free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

Markus Rollinger, Save Family Farming President issued the following statement after the announcement of the Stage Four designation:

“Save Family Farming applauds the decisive leadership of State Veterinarian Dr. Amber Itle, the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and the Bovine Issues Working Group—which includes representatives from the Washington Beef Commission, Washington Dairy Commission, WSDA, Washington Dairy Federation, Washington Cattlemen’s Association, Washington Cattle Feeders, Northwest Dairy Association, and Washington Farm Bureau—in protecting our state’s dairy and beef industries from the threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in cattle.

“Through this strong partnership, Washington was able to move swiftly to implement secure milk supply plans, initiate a testing protocol ahead of the national mandate, and maintain secure borders against infected cattle," Rollinger added. "As a result of this coordinated action, Washington has achieved Stage 4 status—the highest level of assurance available to individual states. Stage 5 will be reached when all states have been declared free of HPAI in dairy cattle.

“Washington’s early, well-coordinated response is a powerful example of what can be achieved when state agencies view agriculture not merely as a sector to regulate, but as a strategic partner in advancing public health, food security, and economic resilience.

“When public institutions and the agricultural community collaborate as allies, the results are not only effective—they are sustainable," Rollinger said. "We are seeing the fruits of that mindset now: a proactive, science-based response that has protected our farms, our food supply, and our consumers throughout the state.

“Save Family Farming is proud to recognize this extraordinary example of effective governance and partnership. We urge all sectors—public, private, and nonprofit—to follow this example and embrace agriculture as a partner in building a stronger, safer Washington.”

