Proposals Open for WA Specialty Crop Block Grants

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is now accepting concept proposals for the 2024 Specialty Crop Block Grant.

Applicants should visit WSDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant web page for more information. Concept proposals must be submitted electronically by October 24, 2023, at noon PST.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture will conduct a two-phase competitive solicitation process to award funds to projects that enhance the competitiveness of Washington’s specialty crops.

Grant awards will range from $25,000 to $250,000 per project and projects may last for up to three years. Non-profit and for-profit organizations; local, state, federal, and Tribal government entities; and public and private colleges and universities are eligible to apply. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). Please review the 2024 Request for Concept Proposals for detailed application instructions.

Also eligible, are specialty crop plants which are cultivated for food, medicinal purposes, or beautification. Processed specialty crops should consist of more than 50 percent of the specialty crop by weight, to be eligible.

Projects cannot benefit a single commercial product or provide a profit to a single organization, institution, or individual. Recipients cannot use grant funds to compete with private companies.

All prospective applicants should read the 2024 Request for Proposals for eligibility and application requirements before beginning the application process.

It is highly encouraged that applicants submit their proposals a couple days prior to the deadline in case of any technical issues or any other problems.

For any questions regarding Washington State’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program’s requirements or eligibility, please email The Specialty Crop Block Grant Team or call 360-485-1255.

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture