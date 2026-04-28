A dairy industry group is calling on federal regulators to tighten enforcement of labeling rules for plant-based products. The argument is current policies risk misleading consumers and harming public health.

In a statement, advocates from the National Milk Producers Federation said the FDA has failed to uphold standards that define traditional dairy products, allowing alternatives to use terms like milk, cheese, and yogurt despite significant nutritional differences. They argue dairy foods provide essential nutrients, including calcium, potassium, and vitamin D, that many substitutes lack.

“FDA’s continued failure to enforce its own rules on the proper labeling of plant-based alternative products is a public health problem, plain and simple,” the group said.

Supporters are backing the DAIRY PRIDE Act, which would require stricter enforcement of existing standards of identity. Supporters say the legislation is intended to ensure clearer labeling and prevent consumer confusion at grocery stores.

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