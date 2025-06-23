Prescribed Burns Near Olympia Scheduled This Summer

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has scheduled prescribed burns for the Thurston County area this summer. The Department said the goal of these burns, which will start as early as July 1st is to restore prairie habitat on three wildlife area units.

The burns are scheduled for the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area unit northeast of Rochester, the West Rocky Prairie Wildlife Area unit northwest of Tenino, and the Violet Prairie unit west of Tenino. WDFW will conduct burn operations for as many as seven days through mid-October. Burn operations will target small areas from 7 to 20 acres totaling up to 75 acres on Scatter Creek, 30 acres on West Rocky Prairie, and 16 acres on Violet Prairie.

WDFW said prescribed burns are closely monitored and managed, and conducted only on days when weather and wind conditions allow for safe, responsible burning.

Work Will Take Place To Minimize The Impact Of Smoke

“To help steward rare prairie habitats and ensure public safety, access to portions of the wildlife areas may be restricted during the burns,” said Bill Kronland, Scatter Creek Wildlife Area manager. “Signs will be posted to alert the public of active burn operations, and we will be working to minimize smoke impacts to the surrounding community. People may see smoke from the fires for one to two hours after operations have stopped.”

WDFW works cooperatively with the Washington Department of Natural Resources, fire districts, and other partners while using professional fire crews that are experienced in conducting prescribed burns on public and private lands in south Puget Sound.

Kronland added the Department uses prescribed fire in these areas to maintain native grassland habitats, also known as prairies, and control invasive weeds before seeding and planting native species.

